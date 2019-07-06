Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

July 6, 2019 1:14 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 2 0 800 499 429
Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 446 413
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364
Washington 5 5 0 .500 435 462
Atlantic City 4 6 0 .333 445 465
Columbus 1 9 0 .100 396 443
Saturday’s Game

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.

End regular season

