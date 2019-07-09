Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|8
|2
|0
|800
|499
|429
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|496
|458
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|425
|364
|Washington
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|435
|462
|Atlantic City
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|490
|515
|Columbus
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|396
|443
|Saturday’s Game
Philadelphia 50, Atlantic City 45
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.
End regular season
