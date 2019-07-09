Arena Football League

Listen Live Sports

July 9, 2019 6:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 2 0 800 499 429
Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 496 458
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364
Washington 5 5 0 .500 435 462
Atlantic City 4 7 0 .364 490 515
Columbus 1 9 0 .100 396 443
Saturday’s Game

Philadelphia 50, Atlantic City 45

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.

End regular season

