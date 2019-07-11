Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

July 11, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 8 2 0 800 499 429
Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 496 458
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364
Washington 5 5 0 .500 435 462
Atlantic City 4 7 0 .364 490 515
Columbus 1 9 0 .100 396 443
Saturday’s Game

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Sunday, July 21

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

End regular season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.