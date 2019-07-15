Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|9
|2
|0
|818
|548
|447
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|496
|458
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|482
|502
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|465
|411
|Atlantic City
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|490
|515
|Columbus
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|344
|492
|Saturday’s Game
Washington 47, Baltimore 40
Albany 49, Columbus 18
Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.
End regular season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.