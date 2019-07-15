Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arena Football League

July 15, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 9 2 0 818 548 447
Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 496 458
Washington 6 5 0 .545 482 502
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 465 411
Atlantic City 4 7 0 .364 490 515
Columbus 1 10 0 .091 344 492
Saturday’s Game

Washington 47, Baltimore 40

Sunday’s Game

Albany 49, Columbus 18

Saturday, July 20

Columbus at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.

End regular season

