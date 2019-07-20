Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

July 20, 2019 6:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Albany 9 2 0 818 548 447
x-Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 496 458
x-Washington 7 5 0 .583 538 552
x-Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 465 411
Atlantic City 4 7 0 .364 490 515
Columbus 1 11 0 .083 394 548

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Washington 56, Columbus 50

Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 4 p.m.

End regular season

