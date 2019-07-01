Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 9 2 .818 — Cubs1 7 3 .700 1½ Athletics Gold 7 4 .636 2 Diamondbacks 6 6 .500 3½ Cubs2 4 6 .400 4½ Athletics Green 3 7 .300 5½ Giants Black 3 8 .273 6 Angels 2 8 .200 6½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 7 3 .700 — Indians Blue 6 4 .600 1 White Sox 6 6 .500 2 Dodgers 2 5 6 .455 2½ Brewers Gold 4 6 .400 3 Reds 3 7 .300 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 9 3 .750 — Padres 1 7 3 .700 1 Mariners 6 5 .545 2½ Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 2½ Royals 4 6 .400 4 Indians Red 4 6 .400 4 Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue 11, Angels 0

Indians Blue 6, Cubs2 1

Reds 10, Brewers Gold 7

Advertisement

Indians Red 9, Padres 2 2

Rangers 7, White Sox 6

Royals 9, Cubs1 5

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Athletics Green 6, Padres 1 5, 10 innings

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics Gold 1

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.