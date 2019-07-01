Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 1, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 9 2 .818
Athletics Gold 7 4 .636 2
Cubs1 7 4 .636 2
Diamondbacks 6 6 .500
Athletics Green 4 7 .364 5
Cubs2 4 7 .364 5
Giants Black 3 8 .273 6
Angels 2 9 .182 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 7 4 .636
Padres 2 7 4 .636
White Sox 6 6 .500
Dodgers 2 5 6 .455 2
Brewers Gold 4 7 .364 3
Reds 4 7 .364 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 9 3 .750
Padres 1 7 4 .636
Mariners 6 5 .545
Dodgers 1 6 5 .545
Royals 5 6 .455
Indians Red 5 6 .455
Brewers Blue 4 7 .364

Sunday’s Games

Brewers Blue 11, Angels 0

Indians Blue 6, Cubs2 1

Reds 10, Brewers Gold 7

Indians Red 9, Padres 2 2

Rangers 7, White Sox 6

Royals 9, Cubs1 5

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Athletics Green 6, Padres 1 5, 10 innings

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics Gold 1

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

