Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Athletics Gold
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Cubs1
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Diamondbacks
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Athletics Green
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Cubs2
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Giants Black
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Angels
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Padres 2
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Brewers Gold
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Reds
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Mariners
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Royals
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Indians Red
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
___
Brewers Blue 11, Angels 0
Indians Blue 6, Cubs2 1
Reds 10, Brewers Gold 7
Indians Red 9, Padres 2 2
Rangers 7, White Sox 6
Royals 9, Cubs1 5
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled
Athletics Green 6, Padres 1 5, 10 innings
Diamondbacks 4, Athletics Gold 1
Cubs1 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Royals, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
