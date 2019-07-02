Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 9 2 .818 — Athletics Gold 8 4 .667 1½ Cubs1 7 4 .636 2 Diamondbacks 6 6 .500 3½ Cubs2 4 7 .364 5 Athletics Green 4 8 .333 5½ Giants Black 3 9 .250 6½ Angels 2 9 .182 7 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 7 4 .636 — Padres 2 7 4 .636 — White Sox 6 6 .500 1½ Dodgers 2 5 7 .417 2½ Brewers Gold 4 7 .364 3 Reds 4 7 .364 3 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 9 3 .750 — Padres 1 8 4 .667 1 Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 2½ Royals 6 6 .500 3 Mariners 6 6 .500 3 Indians Red 6 6 .500 3 Brewers Blue 4 7 .364 4½

___

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 9, Dodgers 1 8, 10 innings

Indians Red 4, Giants Black 2

Angels 6, Indians Blue 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Royals 3, Athletics Green 0

Padres 2 4, Cubs2 3

Padres 1 9, Mariners 6

Giants Orange 15, Reds 2

Athletics Gold 4, Dodgers 2 2

Brewers Blue 7, Brewers Gold 4

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.