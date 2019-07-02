Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 2, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 9 2 .818
Athletics Gold 8 4 .667
Cubs1 7 4 .636 2
Diamondbacks 6 6 .500
Cubs2 4 7 .364 5
Athletics Green 4 8 .333
Giants Black 3 9 .250
Angels 2 9 .182 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 7 4 .636
Padres 2 7 4 .636
White Sox 6 6 .500
Dodgers 2 5 7 .417
Brewers Gold 4 7 .364 3
Reds 4 7 .364 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 9 3 .750
Padres 1 8 4 .667 1
Dodgers 1 6 5 .545
Royals 6 6 .500 3
Mariners 6 6 .500 3
Indians Red 6 6 .500 3
Brewers Blue 4 7 .364

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 9, Dodgers 1 8, 10 innings

Indians Red 4, Giants Black 2

Angels 6, Indians Blue 5, 10 innings

Royals 3, Athletics Green 0

Padres 2 4, Cubs2 3

Padres 1 9, Mariners 6

Giants Orange 15, Reds 2

Athletics Gold 4, Dodgers 2 2

Brewers Blue 7, Brewers Gold 4

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

