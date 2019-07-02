Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Athletics Gold
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Cubs1
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Diamondbacks
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Athletics Green
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Cubs2
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Angels
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Giants Black
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Indians Blue
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Dodgers 2
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Brewers Gold
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Reds
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Royals
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Mariners
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Indians Red
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Dodgers 1
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|5
|7
|.417
|4
___
Cubs1 9, Dodgers 1 8, 10 innings
Indians Red 4, Giants Black 2
Angels 6, Indians Blue 5, 10 innings
Royals 3, Athletics Green 0
Padres 2 4, Cubs2 3
Padres 1 9, Mariners 6
Giants Orange 15, Reds 2
Athletics Gold 4, Dodgers 2 2
Brewers Blue 7, Brewers Gold 4
Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 1:30 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 2 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 3 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.