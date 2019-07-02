Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 2, 2019 10:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 10 2 .833
Athletics Gold 8 4 .667 2
Cubs1 8 4 .667 2
Diamondbacks 6 6 .500 4
Cubs2 4 8 .333 6
Athletics Green 4 8 .333 6
Angels 3 9 .250 7
Giants Black 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 8 4 .667
Indians Blue 7 5 .583 1
White Sox 6 6 .500 2
Dodgers 2 5 7 .417 3
Reds 4 8 .333 4
Brewers Gold 4 8 .333 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 9 3 .750
Padres 1 8 4 .667 1
Mariners 6 6 .500 3
Royals 6 6 .500 3
Dodgers 1 6 6 .500 3
Indians Red 6 6 .500 3
Brewers Blue 5 7 .417 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wednesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 1 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 1 p.m.

Padres 2 at Diamondbacks, 1 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 1 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 1 p.m.

Athletics Gold at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.