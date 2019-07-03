Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 3, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 10 3 .769
Athletics Gold 9 4 .692 1
Cubs1 8 5 .615 2
Diamondbacks 6 7 .462 4
Cubs2 4 9 .308 6
Giants Black 4 9 .308 6
Athletics Green 4 9 .308 6
Angels 3 10 .231 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 8 4 .667
Indians Blue 8 5 .615 ½
Dodgers 2 6 7 .462
White Sox 6 7 .462
Reds 5 8 .385
Brewers Gold 4 9 .308
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 10 3 .769
Padres 1 8 4 .667
Indians Red 7 6 .538 3
Dodgers 1 7 6 .538 3
Mariners 7 6 .538 3
Royals 6 6 .500
Brewers Blue 5 8 .385 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers 2 8, Athletics Green 7

Athletics Green at Brewers Blue, cancelled

Dodgers 1 7, Diamondbacks 6

Advertisement

Giants Black 7, Cubs2 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Indians Blue 10, White Sox 8

Mariners 6, Angels 1

Reds 8, Brewers Gold 0

Indians Red 10, Giants Orange 6

Rangers 17, Cubs1 1

Athletics Gold 11, Brewers Blue 8, 10 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wednesday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 1:30 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 1 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 1 p.m.

Padres 2 at Diamondbacks, 1 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 1 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 1 p.m.

Athletics Gold at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 2, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Orange, 2 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.