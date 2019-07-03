Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Athletics Gold
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Cubs1
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Diamondbacks
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Cubs2
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Giants Black
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Athletics Green
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Angels
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Indians Blue
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Dodgers 2
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|White Sox
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Reds
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Brewers Gold
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Padres 1
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Indians Red
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Mariners
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Dodgers 1
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Royals
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|6
|8
|.429
|4
___
Brewers Blue 5, Rangers 2
Indians Blue 6, Brewers Gold 4
Indians Red 4, Dodgers 1 0
Reds at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Mariners, 1 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 1 p.m.
Padres 2 at Diamondbacks, 1 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Green, 1 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 1, 1 p.m.
Athletics Gold at White Sox, 1 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 2, 1:30 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Giants Orange, 2 p.m.
Athletics Green at White Sox, cancelled
Brewers Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
