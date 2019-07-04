Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 4, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 10 3 .769
Athletics Gold 9 4 .692 1
Cubs1 8 5 .615 2
Diamondbacks 7 7 .500
Cubs2 4 9 .308 6
Giants Black 4 9 .308 6
Athletics Green 4 9 .308 6
Angels 3 10 .231 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 8 4 .667
Indians Blue 9 5 .643
Dodgers 2 7 7 .500 2
White Sox 6 7 .462
Reds 5 9 .357 4
Brewers Gold 4 10 .286 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 10 4 .714
Padres 1 8 4 .667 1
Indians Red 8 6 .571 2
Dodgers 1 7 7 .500 3
Mariners 7 7 .500 3
Royals 6 6 .500 3
Brewers Blue 6 8 .429 4

Wednesday’s Games

Brewers Blue 5, Rangers 2

Indians Blue 6, Brewers Gold 4

Indians Red 4, Dodgers 1 0

Dodgers 2 4, Reds 2

White Sox at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 6, Royals 5

Diamondbacks 3, Mariners 1

Padres 1 14, Giants Black 9

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 1 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 1 p.m.

Padres 2 at Diamondbacks, 1 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 1 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 1 p.m.

Athletics Gold at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 2, 1:30 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Orange, 2 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, cancelled

Friday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

