Arizona League

July 4, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs1 9 5 .643
Athletics Gold 9 5 .643
Diamondbacks 7 8 .467 5
Cubs2 5 9 .357
Athletics Green 5 9 .357
Giants Black 4 11 .267 8
Angels 3 11 .214
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 4 .714
Indians Blue 9 5 .643 1
Dodgers 2 7 8 .467
White Sox 7 8 .467
Reds 5 9 .357 5
Brewers Gold 4 10 .286 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 10 4 .714
Rangers 10 5 .667 ½
Indians Red 8 6 .571 2
Royals 7 7 .500 3
Dodgers 1 7 8 .467
Mariners 7 8 .467
Brewers Blue 6 8 .429 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 4, Mariners 0

Cubs2 8, Angels 2

Padres 2 9, Diamondbacks 6

Athletics Green 5, Giants Black 4

Padres 1 9, Rangers 5

White Sox 6, Athletics Gold 2

Royals 4, Dodgers 2 1

Giants Orange 3, Dodgers 1 0

Athletics Green at White Sox, cancelled

Friday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

