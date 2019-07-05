Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Cubs1
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Athletics Gold
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Diamondbacks
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Cubs2
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Athletics Green
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Giants Black
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Angels
|3
|11
|.214
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Indians Blue
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Dodgers 2
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|White Sox
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Reds
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Brewers Gold
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Rangers
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Indians Red
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Royals
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Dodgers 1
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Mariners
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|6
|8
|.429
|4
___
Brewers Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.
