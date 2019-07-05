Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 5, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs1 9 5 .643
Athletics Gold 9 5 .643
Diamondbacks 7 8 .467 5
Cubs2 5 9 .357
Athletics Green 5 9 .357
Giants Black 4 11 .267 8
Angels 3 11 .214
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 4 .714
Indians Blue 9 5 .643 1
Dodgers 2 7 8 .467
White Sox 7 8 .467
Reds 5 9 .357 5
Brewers Gold 4 10 .286 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 10 4 .714
Rangers 10 5 .667 ½
Indians Red 8 6 .571 2
Royals 7 7 .500 3
Dodgers 1 7 8 .467
Mariners 7 8 .467
Brewers Blue 6 8 .429 4

___

Friday’s Games

Brewers Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.

