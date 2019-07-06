Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 6, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs1 10 5 .667 2
Athletics Gold 10 5 .667 2
Diamondbacks 7 8 .467 5
Cubs2 6 9 .400 6
Athletics Green 5 10 .333 7
Giants Black 4 11 .267 8
Angels 3 11 .214
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 4 .714
Indians Blue 10 5 .667 ½
Dodgers 2 7 8 .467
White Sox 7 9 .438 4
Reds 5 9 .357 5
Brewers Gold 5 10 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 10 5 .667
Rangers 10 6 .625 ½
Indians Red 8 7 .533 2
Royals 8 7 .533 2
Dodgers 1 7 8 .467 3
Mariners 7 8 .467 3
Brewers Blue 6 9 .400 4

___

Friday’s Games

Athletics Gold 4, Brewers Blue 3

Diamondbacks at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 8, Indians Red 4

Advertisement

Indians Blue 10, Rangers 5

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Royals 3, White Sox 2

Angels at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold 3, Athletics Green 1

Cubs1 9, Padres 1 3

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.