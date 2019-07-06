Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Cubs1
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Athletics Gold
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Diamondbacks
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Cubs2
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Athletics Green
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Angels
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Giants Black
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Indians Blue
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Dodgers 2
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|White Sox
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Brewers Gold
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Reds
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Rangers
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Indians Red
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Royals
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Dodgers 1
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Mariners
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Brewers Blue
|6
|9
|.400
|4
___
Athletics Gold 4, Brewers Blue 3
Padres 2 4, Diamondbacks 3, 10 innings
Cubs2 8, Indians Red 4
Indians Blue 10, Rangers 5
Royals 3, White Sox 2
Angels 15, Reds 7
Brewers Gold 3, Athletics Green 1
Cubs1 9, Padres 1 3
Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.