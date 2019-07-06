Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 6, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Athletics Gold 10 5 .667 2
Cubs1 10 5 .667 2
Diamondbacks 7 9 .438
Cubs2 6 9 .400 6
Athletics Green 5 10 .333 7
Angels 4 11 .267 8
Giants Black 4 11 .267 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 11 4 .733
Indians Blue 10 5 .667 1
Dodgers 2 7 8 .467 4
White Sox 7 9 .438
Brewers Gold 5 10 .333 6
Reds 5 10 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 10 5 .667
Rangers 10 6 .625 ½
Royals 8 7 .533 2
Indians Red 8 7 .533 2
Mariners 7 8 .467 3
Dodgers 1 7 8 .467 3
Brewers Blue 6 9 .400 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

