The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 7, 2019 1:12 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs1 10 6 .625
Athletics Gold 10 6 .625
Diamondbacks 7 9 .438
Cubs2 6 9 .400 6
Athletics Green 5 10 .333 7
Giants Black 5 11 .313
Angels 4 11 .267 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 11 4 .733
Indians Blue 11 5 .688 ½
Dodgers 2 7 8 .467 4
White Sox 7 9 .438
Reds 6 10 .375
Brewers Gold 5 11 .313
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 11 5 .688
Rangers 10 6 .625 1
Indians Red 8 7 .533
Royals 8 7 .533
Dodgers 1 7 8 .467
Mariners 7 8 .467
Brewers Blue 6 10 .375 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Giants Black 6, Cubs1 5

Royals 6, Athletics Green 3

Dodgers 1 11, Angels 1

Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled

Padres 1 7, Brewers Gold 3

Mariners 10, Cubs2 9

Padres 2 8, Giants Orange 5

Dodgers 2 10, Indians Red 5

Reds 5, Brewers Blue 4

Indians Blue 5, Athletics Gold 2

Sunday’s Games

Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

