Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Cubs1
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Athletics Gold
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Diamondbacks
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Cubs2
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Giants Black
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Athletics Green
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Angels
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Indians Blue
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Dodgers 2
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|White Sox
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Reds
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Brewers Gold
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Rangers
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Royals
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Indians Red
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Dodgers 1
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Mariners
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|6
|10
|.375
|5
___
Giants Black 6, Cubs1 5
Royals 6, Athletics Green 3
Dodgers 1 11, Angels 1
Athletics Green at Indians Blue, cancelled
Padres 1 7, Brewers Gold 3
Mariners 10, Cubs2 9
Padres 2 8, Giants Orange 5
Dodgers 2 10, Indians Red 5
Reds 5, Brewers Blue 4
Indians Blue 5, Athletics Gold 2
Indians Red at Indians Blue, 3 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
