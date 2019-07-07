Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 13 4 .765 — Cubs1 10 6 .625 2½ Athletics Gold 10 6 .625 2½ Diamondbacks 7 9 .438 5½ Cubs2 6 11 .353 7 Giants Black 5 11 .313 7½ Athletics Green 5 11 .313 7½ Angels 4 12 .250 8½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½ Dodgers 2 8 8 .500 4 White Sox 7 9 .438 5 Reds 6 10 .375 6 Brewers Gold 5 11 .313 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 11 5 .688 — Rangers 10 6 .625 1 Royals 9 7 .563 2 Dodgers 1 8 8 .500 3 Mariners 8 8 .500 3 Indians Red 8 9 .471 3½ Brewers Blue 6 10 .375 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 5, Indians Red 4

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Giants Black at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange 2, Cubs2 1

Reds at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.