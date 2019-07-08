Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 13 4 .765 — Cubs1 10 6 .625 2½ Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3 Diamondbacks 8 9 .471 5 Cubs2 6 11 .353 7 Angels 5 12 .294 8 Giants Black 5 12 .294 8 Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½ Dodgers 2 8 8 .500 4 White Sox 7 10 .412 5½ Reds 6 11 .353 6½ Brewers Gold 5 12 .294 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 11 5 .688 — Rangers 11 6 .647 ½ Royals 9 7 .563 2 Dodgers 1 9 8 .529 2½ Mariners 9 8 .529 2½ Indians Red 8 9 .471 3½ Brewers Blue 7 10 .412 4½

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 5, Indians Red 4

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners 8, Athletics Gold 3

Advertisement

Brewers Blue 6, Giants Black 2

Giants Orange 2, Cubs2 1

Dodgers 1 7, Reds 1

Diamondbacks 7, Brewers Gold 6

Angels 10, Athletics Green 5

Rangers 9, White Sox 6

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.