Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Cubs1
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Athletics Gold
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Diamondbacks
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Cubs2
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Angels
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Giants Black
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Athletics Green
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Indians Blue
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Dodgers 2
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|White Sox
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Reds
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Brewers Gold
|5
|12
|.294
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Rangers
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Royals
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Dodgers 1
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Mariners
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Indians Red
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
___
Indians Blue 5, Indians Red 4
Cubs1 13, Dodgers 2 12, 13 innings
Mariners 8, Athletics Gold 3
Brewers Blue 6, Giants Black 2
Giants Orange 2, Cubs2 1
Dodgers 1 7, Reds 1
Diamondbacks 7, Brewers Gold 6
Angels 10, Athletics Green 5
Rangers 9, White Sox 6
Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled
