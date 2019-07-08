Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 8, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 13 4 .765
Cubs1 11 6 .647 2
Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3
Diamondbacks 8 9 .471 5
Cubs2 6 11 .353 7
Angels 5 12 .294 8
Giants Black 5 12 .294 8
Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 4 .750
Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½
Dodgers 2 8 9 .471
White Sox 7 10 .412
Reds 6 11 .353
Brewers Gold 5 12 .294
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 11 5 .688
Rangers 11 6 .647 ½
Royals 9 7 .563 2
Dodgers 1 9 8 .529
Mariners 9 8 .529
Indians Red 8 9 .471
Brewers Blue 7 10 .412

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 5, Indians Red 4

Cubs1 13, Dodgers 2 12, 13 innings

Mariners 8, Athletics Gold 3

Brewers Blue 6, Giants Black 2

Giants Orange 2, Cubs2 1

Dodgers 1 7, Reds 1

Diamondbacks 7, Brewers Gold 6

Angels 10, Athletics Green 5

Rangers 9, White Sox 6

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

