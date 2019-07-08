Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 8, 2019 5:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 13 4 .765
Cubs1 11 6 .647 2
Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3
Diamondbacks 8 9 .471 5
Cubs2 6 11 .353 7
Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8
Angels 5 12 .294 8
Giants Black 5 12 .294 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 4 .750
Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½
Dodgers 2 8 9 .471
White Sox 7 10 .412
Reds 6 11 .353
Brewers Gold 5 12 .294
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 11 5 .688
Rangers 11 6 .647 ½
Royals 9 7 .563 2
Dodgers 1 9 8 .529
Mariners 9 8 .529
Indians Red 8 9 .471
Brewers Blue 7 10 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

