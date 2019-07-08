Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 13 4 .765 — Cubs1 11 6 .647 2 Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3 Diamondbacks 8 9 .471 5 Cubs2 6 11 .353 7 Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8 Angels 5 12 .294 8 Giants Black 5 12 .294 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — Indians Blue 12 5 .706 ½ Dodgers 2 8 9 .471 4½ White Sox 7 10 .412 5½ Reds 6 11 .353 6½ Brewers Gold 5 12 .294 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 11 5 .688 — Rangers 11 6 .647 ½ Royals 9 7 .563 2 Dodgers 1 9 8 .529 2½ Mariners 9 8 .529 2½ Indians Red 8 9 .471 3½ Brewers Blue 7 10 .412 4½

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Reds at Royals, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Indians Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Rangers 7, Padres 1 1

Giants Black at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.