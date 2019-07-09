Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Cubs1
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Athletics Gold
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Diamondbacks
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Cubs2
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Athletics Green
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Angels
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Giants Black
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Padres 2
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Dodgers 2
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|White Sox
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Reds
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Brewers Gold
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Padres 1
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Dodgers 1
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Mariners
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Royals
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Indians Red
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
___
Diamondbacks 12, Brewers Blue 4
Indians Red 9, Dodgers 2 5
Reds 10, Royals 2
Giants Orange 8, Indians Blue 3
White Sox 8, Padres 2 2
Mariners 9, Brewers Gold 2
Rangers 7, Padres 1 1
Dodgers 1 6, Giants Black 5
No games scheduled
Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled
Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.