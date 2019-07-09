Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 14 4 .778 — Cubs1 11 6 .647 2½ Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3½ Diamondbacks 9 9 .500 5 Cubs2 6 11 .353 7½ Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8½ Angels 5 12 .294 8½ Giants Black 5 13 .278 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 5 .706 — Indians Blue 12 6 .667 ½ White Sox 8 10 .444 4½ Dodgers 2 8 10 .444 4½ Reds 7 11 .389 5½ Brewers Gold 5 13 .278 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 12 6 .667 — Padres 1 11 6 .647 ½ Dodgers 1 10 8 .556 2 Mariners 10 8 .556 2 Royals 9 8 .529 2½ Indians Red 9 9 .500 3 Brewers Blue 7 11 .389 5

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks 12, Brewers Blue 4

Indians Red 9, Dodgers 2 5

Reds 10, Royals 2

Giants Orange 8, Indians Blue 3

White Sox 8, Padres 2 2

Mariners 9, Brewers Gold 2

Rangers 7, Padres 1 1

Dodgers 1 6, Giants Black 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

