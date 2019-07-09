Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 9, 2019 6:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 14 4 .778
Cubs1 11 6 .647
Athletics Gold 10 7 .588
Diamondbacks 9 9 .500 5
Cubs2 6 11 .353
Athletics Green 5 12 .294
Angels 5 12 .294
Giants Black 5 13 .278 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 5 .706
Indians Blue 12 6 .667 ½
White Sox 8 10 .444
Dodgers 2 8 10 .444
Reds 7 11 .389
Brewers Gold 5 13 .278
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 12 6 .667
Padres 1 11 6 .647 ½
Dodgers 1 10 8 .556 2
Mariners 10 8 .556 2
Royals 9 8 .529
Indians Red 9 9 .500 3
Brewers Blue 7 11 .389 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

