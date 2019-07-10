Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 14 4 .778 — Cubs1 11 6 .647 2½ Athletics Gold 10 7 .588 3½ Diamondbacks 9 9 .500 5 Cubs2 6 11 .353 7½ Athletics Green 5 12 .294 8½ Angels 5 12 .294 8½ Giants Black 5 13 .278 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 5 .706 — Indians Blue 12 6 .667 ½ White Sox 8 10 .444 4½ Dodgers 2 8 10 .444 4½ Reds 7 11 .389 5½ Brewers Gold 5 13 .278 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 12 6 .667 — Padres 1 11 6 .647 ½ Dodgers 1 10 8 .556 2 Mariners 10 8 .556 2 Royals 9 8 .529 2½ Indians Red 9 9 .500 3 Brewers Blue 7 11 .389 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Royals at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Blue at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.