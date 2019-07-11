Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Cubs1
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Athletics Gold
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Diamondbacks
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Cubs2
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Athletics Green
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
|Angels
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
|Giants Black
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Indians Blue
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|White Sox
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Dodgers 2
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Reds
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Brewers Gold
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Padres 1
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Dodgers 1
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Mariners
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Royals
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Indians Red
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Brewers Blue
|7
|11
|.389
|5
Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1 4
Cubs2 6, Athletics Green 5
Dodgers 2 4, White Sox 0
Royals 8, Giants Black 3
Rangers 16, Dodgers 1 5
Padres 2 3, Mariners 2
Giants Orange 13, Cubs1 8
Athletics Gold 5, Angels 3
Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled
Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Indians Red, 3 p.m.
Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
