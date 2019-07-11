Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 11, 2019 6:49 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 15 4 .789
Cubs1 11 7 .611
Athletics Gold 11 7 .611
Diamondbacks 10 9 .526 5
Cubs2 7 11 .389
Angels 5 13 .278
Athletics Green 5 13 .278
Giants Black 5 14 .263 10
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 13 5 .722
Indians Blue 12 6 .667 1
Dodgers 2 9 10 .474
White Sox 8 11 .421
Reds 7 11 .389 6
Brewers Gold 5 13 .278 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 13 6 .684
Padres 1 11 7 .611
Royals 10 8 .556
Dodgers 1 10 9 .526 3
Mariners 10 9 .526 3
Indians Red 9 9 .500
Brewers Blue 7 11 .389

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Reds at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled

Padres 1 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Blue at Indians Red, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.

