Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Athletics Gold
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Cubs1
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Cubs2
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Athletics Green
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Angels
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|Giants Black
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Indians Blue
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Dodgers 2
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|White Sox
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Reds
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Brewers Gold
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Padres 1
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Mariners
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Royals
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Dodgers 1
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Indians Red
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
Diamondbacks 7, Cubs1 4
Padres 2 10, Reds 7
Indians Red 3, Royals 1
Athletics Green 8, Angels 3
Indians Blue 11, Brewers Gold 2
Athletics Green at Cubs2, cancelled
Padres 1 11, White Sox 0
Rangers 5, Brewers Blue 2
Athletics Gold 9, Cubs2 6
Indians Blue at Indians Red, 3 p.m.
Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.
