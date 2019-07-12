Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 12, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 15 4 .789
Athletics Gold 12 7 .632 3
Cubs1 11 8 .579 4
Diamondbacks 11 9 .550
Cubs2 7 12 .368 8
Athletics Green 6 13 .316 9
Angels 5 14 .263 10
Giants Black 5 14 .263 10
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 14 5 .737
Indians Blue 14 6 .700 ½
Dodgers 2 9 10 .474 5
White Sox 8 12 .400
Reds 7 12 .368 7
Brewers Gold 5 14 .263 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 14 6 .700
Padres 1 12 7 .632
Mariners 10 9 .526
Royals 10 9 .526
Dodgers 1 10 9 .526
Indians Red 10 10 .500 4
Brewers Blue 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Indians Blue 9, Indians Red 2

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.