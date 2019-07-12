Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 15 4 .789 — Athletics Gold 12 7 .632 3 Cubs1 11 8 .579 4 Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 4½ Cubs2 7 12 .368 8 Athletics Green 6 13 .316 9 Angels 5 14 .263 10 Giants Black 5 14 .263 10 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 14 5 .737 — Indians Blue 14 6 .700 ½ Dodgers 2 9 10 .474 5 White Sox 8 12 .400 6½ Reds 7 12 .368 7 Brewers Gold 5 14 .263 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 14 6 .700 — Padres 1 12 7 .632 1½ Mariners 10 9 .526 3½ Royals 10 9 .526 3½ Dodgers 1 10 9 .526 3½ Indians Red 10 10 .500 4 Brewers Blue 7 12 .368 6½

___

Friday’s Games

Indians Blue 9, Indians Red 2

Cubs2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

