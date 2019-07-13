Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 16 4 .800 — Cubs1 12 8 .600 4 Athletics Gold 12 8 .600 4 Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 5 Athletics Green 7 13 .350 9 Cubs2 7 13 .350 9 Giants Black 6 14 .300 10 Angels 5 15 .250 11 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 14 5 .737 — Indians Blue 14 6 .700 ½ Dodgers 2 10 10 .500 4½ White Sox 8 12 .400 6½ Reds 7 13 .350 7½ Brewers Gold 5 14 .263 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 14 6 .700 — Padres 1 12 8 .600 2 Royals 11 9 .550 3 Dodgers 1 11 9 .550 3 Mariners 10 10 .500 4 Indians Red 10 10 .500 4 Brewers Blue 7 13 .350 7

Friday’s Games

Indians Blue 9, Indians Red 2

Cubs1 7, Cubs2 1

Royals 11, Mariners 4

Dodgers 1 8, Angels 4

Dodgers 2 13, Reds 3

Giants Orange 2, Brewers Blue 1

Athletics Green 11, Padres 1 7

Brewers Gold 8, Padres 2 7, 11 innings

Giants Black 9, Athletics Gold 7

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

