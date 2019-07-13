Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Athletics Gold
|12
|8
|.600
|4
|Cubs1
|12
|8
|.600
|4
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|.550
|5
|Cubs2
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|Athletics Green
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|Giants Black
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|Angels
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Indians Blue
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Dodgers 2
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|White Sox
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Reds
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Brewers Gold
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Padres 1
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Royals
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Dodgers 1
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Indians Red
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Mariners
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Brewers Blue
|7
|13
|.350
|7
Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
