Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 16 4 .800 — Cubs1 12 8 .600 4 Athletics Gold 12 8 .600 4 Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 5 Cubs2 7 13 .350 9 Athletics Green 7 13 .350 9 Giants Black 6 14 .300 10 Angels 5 15 .250 11 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians Blue 14 6 .700 — Padres 2 14 6 .700 — Dodgers 2 10 10 .500 4 White Sox 8 12 .400 6 Reds 7 13 .350 7 Brewers Gold 6 14 .300 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 14 6 .700 — Padres 1 12 8 .600 2 Dodgers 1 11 9 .550 3 Royals 11 9 .550 3 Mariners 10 10 .500 4 Indians Red 10 10 .500 4 Brewers Blue 7 13 .350 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

