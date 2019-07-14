Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 14, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 16 4 .800
Athletics Gold 12 8 .600 4
Cubs1 12 8 .600 4
Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 5
Cubs2 8 13 .381
Giants Black 7 14 .333
Athletics Green 7 14 .333
Angels 5 15 .250 11
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 15 6 .714
Padres 2 14 6 .700 ½
Dodgers 2 10 11 .476 5
White Sox 8 13 .381 7
Reds 7 14 .333 8
Brewers Gold 6 15 .286 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 14 6 .700
Padres 1 12 8 .600 2
Dodgers 1 12 9 .571
Royals 11 9 .550 3
Mariners 10 10 .500 4
Indians Red 10 10 .500 4
Brewers Blue 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks 11, Angels 4

Cubs1 5, Athletics Gold 3

Indians Blue 9, Dodgers 2 5

Cubs2 6, White Sox 3

Dodgers 1 8, Reds 5

Brewers Blue 6, Brewers Gold 0

Giants Black 6, Athletics Green 2

Mariners 9, Indians Red 6

Giants Orange 4, Rangers 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

