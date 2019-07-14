Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Cubs1
|13
|8
|.619
|4
|Diamondbacks
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Athletics Gold
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Cubs2
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Giants Black
|7
|14
|.333
|10
|Athletics Green
|7
|14
|.333
|10
|Angels
|5
|16
|.238
|12
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Padres 2
|14
|6
|.700
|½
|Dodgers 2
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|White Sox
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|Reds
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Brewers Gold
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Padres 1
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Royals
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Mariners
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Indians Red
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Brewers Blue
|8
|13
|.381
|6
___
Diamondbacks 11, Angels 4
Cubs1 5, Athletics Gold 3
Indians Blue 9, Dodgers 2 5
Cubs2 6, White Sox 3
Dodgers 1 8, Reds 5
Brewers Blue 6, Brewers Gold 0
Giants Black 6, Athletics Green 2
Mariners 9, Indians Red 6
Giants Orange 4, Rangers 3, 11 innings
Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
