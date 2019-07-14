Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 14, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 17 4 .810
Cubs1 13 8 .619 4
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 5
Athletics Gold 12 9 .571 5
Cubs2 8 13 .381 9
Giants Black 7 14 .333 10
Athletics Green 7 14 .333 10
Angels 5 16 .238 12
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 15 6 .714
Padres 2 14 6 .700 ½
Dodgers 2 10 11 .476 5
White Sox 8 13 .381 7
Reds 7 14 .333 8
Brewers Gold 6 15 .286 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 14 7 .667
Padres 1 12 8 .600
Dodgers 1 12 9 .571 2
Royals 11 9 .550
Mariners 11 10 .524 3
Indians Red 10 11 .476 4
Brewers Blue 8 13 .381 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

