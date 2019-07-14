Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Sunday’s Games
Reds at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled
Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.