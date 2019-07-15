Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 15, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 18 4 .818
Cubs1 13 8 .619
Athletics Gold 12 9 .571
Diamondbacks 12 10 .545 6
Cubs2 8 13 .381
Giants Black 8 14 .364 10
Athletics Green 7 14 .333 10½
Angels 5 16 .238 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 16 6 .727
Padres 2 14 7 .667
Dodgers 2 10 12 .455 6
White Sox 8 14 .364 8
Reds 7 15 .318 9
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 15 7 .682
Padres 1 13 8 .619
Royals 12 9 .571
Dodgers 1 12 10 .545 3
Mariners 12 10 .545 3
Indians Red 10 12 .455 5
Brewers Blue 9 13 .409 6

Sunday’s Games

Padres 1 8, Reds 7, 10 innings

Brewers Blue 8, Indians Red 4

Giants Black 13, White Sox 10

Royals 8, Dodgers 1 0

Mariners 5, Dodgers 2 3

Rangers 9, Brewers Gold 8

Indians Blue 7, Padres 2 2

Giants Orange 3, Diamondbacks 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Royals at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

