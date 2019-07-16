Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 16, 2019 1:26 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 19 4 .826
Athletics Gold 13 9 .591
Cubs1 13 9 .591
Diamondbacks 12 11 .522 7
Cubs2 8 14 .364 10½
Athletics Green 8 14 .364 10½
Giants Black 8 15 .348 11
Angels 6 16 .273 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 16 6 .727
Padres 2 15 7 .682 1
Dodgers 2 11 12 .478
White Sox 9 14 .391
Reds 7 15 .318 9
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 15 8 .652
Padres 1 13 9 .591
Royals 13 9 .591
Dodgers 1 12 11 .522 3
Mariners 12 11 .522 3
Indians Red 10 12 .455
Brewers Blue 9 13 .409

___

Monday’s Games

Giants Orange 13, Cubs1 3

Royals 6, Cubs2 4

Dodgers 2 3, Dodgers 1 1

Athletics Green 5, Diamondbacks 3

Padres 2 9, Padres 1 5

White Sox 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings

Angels 8, Giants Black 6

Athletics Gold 9, Rangers 8, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

