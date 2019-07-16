Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 16, 2019 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 19 4 .826
Athletics Gold 13 9 .591
Cubs1 13 9 .591
Diamondbacks 12 11 .522 7
Cubs2 8 14 .364 10½
Athletics Green 8 14 .364 10½
Giants Black 8 15 .348 11
Angels 6 16 .273 12½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 16 6 .727
Padres 2 15 7 .682 1
Dodgers 2 11 12 .478
White Sox 9 14 .391
Reds 7 15 .318 9
Brewers Gold 6 16 .273 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 15 8 .652
Padres 1 13 9 .591
Royals 13 9 .591
Dodgers 1 12 11 .522 3
Mariners 12 11 .522 3
Indians Red 10 12 .455
Brewers Blue 9 13 .409

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Indians Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.