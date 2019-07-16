Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Athletics Gold
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Cubs1
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Diamondbacks
|12
|11
|.522
|7
|Cubs2
|8
|14
|.364
|10½
|Athletics Green
|8
|14
|.364
|10½
|Giants Black
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Angels
|6
|16
|.273
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Padres 2
|15
|7
|.682
|1
|Dodgers 2
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|White Sox
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Reds
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|Brewers Gold
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Padres 1
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Royals
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Mariners
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Indians Red
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Brewers Blue
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
___
Diamondbacks at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Reds at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled
Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.
