The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

July 17, 2019 1:18 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 19 4 .826
Athletics Gold 13 10 .565 6
Cubs1 13 10 .565 6
Diamondbacks 13 11 .542
Cubs2 9 14 .391 10
Giants Black 8 15 .348 11
Athletics Green 8 15 .348 11
Angels 6 17 .261 13
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 17 6 .739
Padres 2 15 8 .652 2
Dodgers 2 11 12 .478 6
White Sox 10 14 .417
Reds 8 15 .348 9
Brewers Gold 6 17 .261 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 16 8 .667
Padres 1 14 9 .609
Royals 14 9 .609
Dodgers 1 12 11 .522
Mariners 12 11 .522
Indians Red 10 13 .435
Brewers Blue 9 14 .391

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks 18, Athletics Green 3

Cubs2 16, Cubs1 6

Reds 6, Brewers Blue 2

Indians Blue 12, Padres 2 10, 10 innings

White Sox 3, Brewers Gold 1

Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled

Padres 1 3, Angels 1

Rangers 15, Indians Red 5

Royals 11, Athletics Gold 8

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.

