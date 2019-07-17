Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Athletics Gold
|13
|10
|.565
|6
|Cubs1
|13
|10
|.565
|6
|Diamondbacks
|13
|11
|.542
|6½
|Cubs2
|9
|14
|.391
|10
|Giants Black
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Athletics Green
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Angels
|6
|17
|.261
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Padres 2
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Dodgers 2
|11
|12
|.478
|6
|White Sox
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Reds
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Brewers Gold
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Padres 1
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Royals
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Mariners
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Indians Red
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Brewers Blue
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
___
Diamondbacks 18, Athletics Green 3
Cubs2 16, Cubs1 6
Reds 6, Brewers Blue 2
Indians Blue 12, Padres 2 10, 10 innings
White Sox 3, Brewers Gold 1
Athletics Green at Royals, cancelled
Padres 1 3, Angels 1
Rangers 15, Indians Red 5
Royals 11, Athletics Gold 8
Cubs2 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Reds at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Royals, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.
