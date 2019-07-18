Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Athletics Gold
|13
|10
|.565
|6½
|Diamondbacks
|13
|11
|.542
|7
|Cubs1
|13
|11
|.542
|7
|Giants Black
|9
|15
|.375
|11
|Cubs2
|9
|15
|.375
|11
|Athletics Green
|8
|15
|.348
|11½
|Angels
|6
|18
|.250
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Padres 2
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Dodgers 2
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|White Sox
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Reds
|8
|16
|.333
|9
|Brewers Gold
|7
|17
|.292
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Royals
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Padres 1
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Mariners
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Dodgers 1
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Indians Red
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Brewers Blue
|9
|15
|.375
|7
___
Mariners 6, Cubs2 5, 10 innings
Giants Black 7, Reds 0
Royals 6, Indians Blue 2
Indians Red 7, Angels 4
Padres 1 3, Dodgers 1 2, 10 innings
Brewers Gold 6, Dodgers 2 5
Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled
Padres 2 12, Brewers Blue 4
Giants Orange 8, Cubs1 5
Athletics Green 9, Athletics Gold 8, 10 innings
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.