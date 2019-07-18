Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 18, 2019 12:45 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 20 4 .833
Athletics Gold 13 10 .565
Diamondbacks 13 11 .542 7
Cubs1 13 11 .542 7
Giants Black 9 15 .375 11
Cubs2 9 15 .375 11
Athletics Green 8 15 .348 11½
Angels 6 18 .250 14
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 17 7 .708
Padres 2 16 8 .667 1
Dodgers 2 11 13 .458 6
White Sox 10 14 .417 7
Reds 8 16 .333 9
Brewers Gold 7 17 .292 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 16 8 .667
Royals 15 9 .625 1
Padres 1 15 9 .625 1
Mariners 13 11 .542 3
Dodgers 1 12 12 .500 4
Indians Red 11 13 .458 5
Brewers Blue 9 15 .375 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mariners 6, Cubs2 5, 10 innings

Giants Black 7, Reds 0

Royals 6, Indians Blue 2

Indians Red 7, Angels 4

Padres 1 3, Dodgers 1 2, 10 innings

Brewers Gold 6, Dodgers 2 5

Athletics Green at Athletics Green, cancelled

Padres 2 12, Brewers Blue 4

Giants Orange 8, Cubs1 5

Athletics Green 9, Athletics Gold 8, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

