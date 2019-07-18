Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 18, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 20 4 .833
Diamondbacks 13 11 .542 7
Athletics Gold 13 11 .542 7
Cubs1 13 11 .542 7
Giants Black 9 15 .375 11
Athletics Green 9 15 .375 11
Cubs2 9 15 .375 11
Angels 6 18 .250 14
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 17 7 .708
Padres 2 16 8 .667 1
Dodgers 2 11 13 .458 6
White Sox 10 14 .417 7
Reds 8 16 .333 9
Brewers Gold 7 17 .292 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 16 8 .667
Royals 15 9 .625 1
Padres 1 15 9 .625 1
Mariners 13 11 .542 3
Dodgers 1 12 12 .500 4
Indians Red 11 13 .458 5
Brewers Blue 9 15 .375 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Dodgers 1 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.