Arizona League

July 19, 2019 1:18 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 21 4 .840
Athletics Gold 14 11 .560 7
Diamondbacks 13 12 .520 8
Cubs1 13 12 .520 8
Giants Black 10 15 .400 11
Athletics Green 10 15 .400 11
Cubs2 10 15 .400 11
Angels 6 19 .240 15
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 17 8 .680
Padres 2 16 8 .667 ½
Dodgers 2 12 13 .480 5
White Sox 10 15 .400 7
Reds 8 17 .320 9
Brewers Gold 7 18 .280 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 17 8 .680
Royals 15 9 .625
Padres 1 15 9 .625
Mariners 13 12 .520 4
Dodgers 1 13 12 .520 4
Indians Red 11 14 .440 6
Brewers Blue 10 15 .400 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Dodgers 2 6, Diamondbacks 1

Cubs2 14, Reds 6

Rangers 15, Indians Red 4

Athletics Gold 5, Angels 4, 10 innings

Dodgers 1 7, Brewers Gold 2

Brewers Blue 5, Indians Blue 4, 10 innings

Athletics Green 7, Cubs1 6

Giants Orange 7, Mariners 4

Giants Black 12, White Sox 10

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.

Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

