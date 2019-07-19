Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants Orange
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Athletics Gold
|14
|11
|.560
|7
|Diamondbacks
|13
|12
|.520
|8
|Cubs1
|13
|12
|.520
|8
|Athletics Green
|10
|15
|.400
|11
|Cubs2
|10
|15
|.400
|11
|Giants Black
|10
|15
|.400
|11
|Angels
|6
|19
|.240
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians Blue
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Padres 2
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Dodgers 2
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|White Sox
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Reds
|8
|17
|.320
|9
|Brewers Gold
|7
|18
|.280
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Royals
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|Padres 1
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|Dodgers 1
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Mariners
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Indians Red
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Brewers Blue
|10
|15
|.400
|7
___
Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 9 p.m.
Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.
