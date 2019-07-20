Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 20, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 21 4 .840
Athletics Gold 14 11 .560 7
Diamondbacks 13 12 .520 8
Cubs1 13 12 .520 8
Athletics Green 10 15 .400 11
Cubs2 10 15 .400 11
Giants Black 10 15 .400 11
Angels 6 19 .240 15
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 17 8 .680
Padres 2 16 8 .667 ½
Dodgers 2 12 13 .480 5
White Sox 10 15 .400 7
Reds 8 17 .320 9
Brewers Gold 7 18 .280 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 17 8 .680
Padres 1 16 9 .640 1
Royals 15 9 .625
Dodgers 1 13 12 .520 4
Mariners 13 13 .500
Indians Red 11 14 .440 6
Brewers Blue 10 15 .400 7

___

Friday’s Games

Indians Red at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

White Sox 13, Reds 6, 10 innings

Royals at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue 15, Dodgers 2 6

Dodgers 1 3, Brewers Blue 2

Padres 1 6, Mariners 2

Giants Black 8, Giants Orange 5

Rangers 6, Brewers Gold 4

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

