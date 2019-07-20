Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 20, 2019 2:42 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 21 5 .808
Athletics Gold 14 11 .560
Cubs1 13 12 .520
Diamondbacks 13 13 .500 8
Giants Black 11 15 .423 10
Athletics Green 10 15 .400 10½
Cubs2 10 15 .400 10½
Angels 6 19 .240 14½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Blue 18 8 .692
Padres 2 16 9 .640
Dodgers 2 12 14 .462 6
White Sox 11 15 .423 7
Reds 8 18 .308 10
Brewers Gold 7 19 .269 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 18 8 .692
Royals 16 9 .640
Padres 1 16 9 .640
Dodgers 1 14 12 .538 4
Mariners 13 13 .500 5
Indians Red 12 14 .462 6
Brewers Blue 10 16 .385 8

___

Friday’s Games

Indians Red 8, Diamondbacks 7, 12 innings

White Sox 13, Reds 6, 10 innings

Royals 11, Padres 2 9, 10 innings

Indians Blue 15, Dodgers 2 6

Dodgers 1 3, Brewers Blue 2

Padres 1 6, Mariners 2

Giants Black 8, Giants Orange 5

Rangers 6, Brewers Gold 4

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Angels, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Reds, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 9 p.m.

